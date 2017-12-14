UA donation campaign underway for new Performing Arts Center

Former University of Alabama Athletic Director Bill Battle and his wife Mary are co-chairing a campaign to raise millions of dollars to renovate the old Bryce Hospital property into a new Performing Arts and Academic Center.

"We have long loved the theater and enjoyed numerous productions by our talented faculty and staff right here on the university campus," Bill Battle told an audience of supporters Thursday.

Built in the 1860's, the old Bryce Hospital property is being stripped bare to make way for renovations.

The university started a campaign to raise $15 million in donations to revitalize the building into something people can appreciate.

"It's going to revitalize the Bryce Manor entrance over which will be just a fabulous tie in to the performing arts academic faculty," according to University of Alabama President Stuart Bell.

More than $6 million has been raised so far. The Battles themselves donated half a million dollars of their own money for the effort.

That and the millions more still needed will upgrade 130,000 square feet of space to include four different theaters that can each accommodate hundreds among other improvements.

Construction on the new addition could start by the summer of 2019.

