Tuscaloosa teachers honored by Nick's Kids Foundation

Fifty of the best teachers in Tuscaloosa city and county schools were honored Thursday during the Nick's Kids Foundation Annual Teacher Excellence Awards Luncheon.

"These teachers love their children. They take their work home beyond the classroom. They're always looking for teachable moments," said Terry Saban.

Nick Saban was not able to attend the event, but Terry Saban says the honorees share something in common with Alabama's head football coach.

"I think their role is much like my husband's, like Nick's in that it just doesn't end. It's not an eight hour job," said Saban.

Terry Saban presented each honoree with an award accompanied by $500 worth of gift cards to recognize their excellence.

She hopes this helps show them their effort is appreciated.

Nick's Kids also presented a $100,000 check to the Tuscaloosa Country Juvenile Detention Center to start a new welding program.

