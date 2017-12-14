Suspect in custody after shooting investigation in Anniston

An arrest has been made after a shooting investigation in Anniston.

Police say 23-year-old Damien Curry Black from Munford is in custody Friday after turning himself in.

One person died and another was injured after the shooting in Anniston on Thursday.

It occurred in the parking lot of the Samco gas station on Front Street.

Police Chief Shane Denham says multiple people started firing guns, leaving one person dead on the scene.

Authorities have identified the deceased victim as 22-year-old Zondrick Foster.

Another person was shot in the chest and taken to a nearby hospital.

"I feel sad about whose child it is, you know, it's really sad, whatever happened. I don't know what brought it on, but it's sad," said resident Dora Echols.

