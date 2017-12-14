1 dead, 1 injured in Anniston gas station shooting

One person is dead and another is injured after a shooting in Anniston.

It occurred in the parking lot of the Samco gas station on Front Street.

Police Chief Shane Denham says multiple people started firing guns, leaving one person dead on the scene.

Authorities have identified the deceased victim as 22-year-old Zondrick Foster.

Another person was shot in the chest and taken to a nearby hospital.

"I feel sad about whose child it is, you know, it's really sad, whatever happened. I don't know what brought it on, but it's sad," said resident Dora Echols.

No arrests have been made.

Denham says police are looking for a black Ford Mustang that was at the scene of the shooting.

