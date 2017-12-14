Jill: Temperatures dip Friday, then a milder trend begins

We will continue to see mainly clear skies going into Thursday night and temperatures dropping back into the lower 30s.

The week ends on a cooler and breezy note. We will see highs in the middle and upper 40s, partly sunny skies, and gusty winds from the northwest.

You’ll need your thick coat on Saturday morning too as temperatures start off in the 20s. The pattern starts to turn to a milder one on Saturday afternoon through next week. Temperatures reach the normal mark on Saturday afternoon which is in the middle 50s.

On Sunday afternoon, we will be pushing 60 degrees though rain chances climb to 60%. The best chance sets up on Sunday afternoon across far west Alabama and areas south of I-20.

It will be wet at times on Monday and Tuesday, especially south of I-20. Temperatures at night will be in the 50s and during the day will be in the 60s.

Above normal warmth lingers through Friday and then we watch our next storm system build in. As of now, we look too mild for anything but rain with it on the 22nd/23rd. Long range data also hints at possibly more rain for Christmas. The chance for a white Christmas is matching up with climatology which is zero. If something changes, then we will be the first to alert you.

