Congratulations to this week’s Rising Star, Ashlyn Hamrick!

Ashlyn is a senior at Bessemer Academy with a 4.55 GPA. She is in the Beta Club, Key Club, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, and is a school Ambassador. In addition, she serves as SGA President and Cheerleader Captain. Ashlyn is a self-motivated student who takes initiative in all she does.

Ashlyn, congratulations on all you do and for being this week’s Rising Star!

