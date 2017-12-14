Northport neighbors working to help family after fire

Friends and neighbors in Northport are working together to support a family who lost their home to a fire Wednesday afternoon.



Neighbors say the home in the Grand Pointe subdivision off Hwy 43 caught fire around 4:30 p.m. A neighbor says it appears the family's grill was the source of the fire, which spread quickly.



No one was injured. The family includes a mom, dad and twin four-year-old girls.



Through social media and word of mouth, neighbors quickly started organizing and bringing donations.



Neighbor Kristie Ellis said by Wednesday night, volunteers had collected and sorted boxes of clothes for the family.



"And it was just like angels, just showing up, with everything we needed," Ellis said. "We needed totes to get organized, and so I posted on the Facebook page that we needed totes, and totes were just coming from everywhere. It was amazing."



Ellis says friends and neighbors are using a GoFundMe page to collect donations for the family.

