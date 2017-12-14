Hoover City Schools receive approval for rezoning plan

The Hoover City school district has received final approval from a federal judge for its rezoning plan. It now will be implemented in the 2018-2019 school year.



U.S. District Judge Madeline Haikala had previously gr anted preliminary approval in May 2016, but she also requested more information at that time.



Hoover has been under a federal desegregation order that dates back to when it was part of the Jefferson County school system. That's why things like rezoning have to be approved by the court.



We are hoping to hear from Superintendent Dr. Kathy Murphy later Thursday afternoon.

