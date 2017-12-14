Gardendale, JeffCo schools make arguments in federal appeals court

Officials from Gardendale and the Jefferson County Board of Education went to a federal appeals court in Atlanta Thursday morning to make their arguments about what should happen in relation to the formation of a Gardendale school system.

On Thursday, a three-judge federal panel heard arguments in the case. Civil rights attorneys for the NAACP Legal Defense Fund appealed a federal judge’s order allowing Gardendale to break off from Jefferson County. The judge ruled race was the motivation for the move.

"Once a judge finds that there is a racial motivation in the creation of an institution, it has a duty to end that institution," former Federal Judge U. W. Clemon said.

Jefferson County School Superintendent Craig Pouncey says the breakaway will undermine their efforts for desegregation.

"I think all we have to do is look at the history of Jefferson County, at the disruption we have and every splinter group comes out one system after another. It forces us to survive in a moving target," Pouncey said.

Gardendale Superintendent Patrick Martin disagreed race was a driving factor.

”Gardendale wants to operate its own school system and it’s our hope we will have that opportunity in the fall of 2018,” Martin said.

Federal Judge Bill Pryor, also former Alabama Attorney General, questioned if the Birmingham judge had the authority to allow for the creation of a school system if it was based on race.

A Birmingham federal judge had originally ruled the school system can operate, even though the motivation was based on race.

The three-judge federal panel will issue a ruling that could come in the next few months.

