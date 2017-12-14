Birmingham federal judge rules Gardendale school system can operate

One person is dead and another is injured after a shooting in Anniston.More >>
One person is dead and another is injured after a shooting in Anniston.More >>
We will continue to see mainly clear skies going into Thursday night and temperatures dropping back into the lower 30s.More >>
We will continue to see mainly clear skies going into Thursday night and temperatures dropping back into the lower 30s.More >>
Friends and neighbors in Northport are working together to support a family who lost their home to a fire Wednesday afternoon.More >>
Friends and neighbors in Northport are working together to support a family who lost their home to a fire Wednesday afternoon.More >>
The Hoover City school district has received final approval from a federal judge for it's rezoning plan.More >>
The Hoover City school district has received final approval from a federal judge for it's rezoning plan.More >>
A spokesperson with Jefferson County Schools said Pleasant Grove Elementary was briefly on a soft lockdown Thursday while police searched for robbery suspects.More >>
A spokesperson with Jefferson County Schools said Pleasant Grove Elementary was briefly on a soft lockdown Thursday while police searched for robbery suspects.More >>