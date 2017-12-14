Man accused of ramming stolen truck into south Alabama police car captured in Jefferson Co.

A spokesperson with Jefferson County Schools said Pleasant Grove Elementary was briefly on a soft lockdown Thursday while police searched for robbery suspects.More >>
A 47-year-old man from Ashland accused of ramming a stolen pickup into a police cruiser in south Alabama and also had outstanding warrants has been arrested in Jefferson County.
It may be an uphill fight for Gardendale to create its own school system. A Birmingham federal judge has ruled the school system can operate, even though the motivation was based on race.
Authorities say a Birmingham couple died Wednesday evening in a head-on collision that happened on Skyline Drive in Blount County.
Birmingham police tell WBRC a man was shot in the chest Thursday morning in Ensley.
