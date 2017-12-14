Man accused of ramming stolen truck into south Alabama police car captured in Jefferson Co.

A 47-year-old man from Ashland accused of ramming a stolen pickup into a police cruiser in Summerdale, Alabama has been arrested in Jefferson County.

Anthony Scott Marler was arrested on December 12 after deputies received information that a stolen truck was found at a home in the 800 block of Lower Coalburg Road. He was the subject of a statewide manhunt.

Deputies went to the home and found the truck. They verified that it had been reported stolen to the Moody Police Department.

After checking the truck, they went to the door of the home and found the door had been damaged and was partially open.

Deputies called out to the occupants and a male voice responded “hey”. Once they identified themselves as deputies the man quit responding.

Deputies entered the home and found Marler sitting in a chair. He was asked to stand up and when he did so, the key to the stolen truck fell from his lap.

He was arrested and taken to the Jefferson County Jail. Deputies found a short-barreled shotgun laying in the chair where he had been seated.

The homeowner arrived and told deputies that Marler was a family friend and that he was allowed to be inside the home.

Marler also had outstanding warrants for a parole violation and failure to appear in court on misdemeanor charges.

Authorities say he will be charged with receiving stolen property and possession of a short barreled shotgun.

On December 6, a Summerdale police officer noticed a pickup swerving on County Road 28. When the tag number didn’t match the truck, a stop was made on George Younce Road. When the driver and a female passenger couldn’t provide identification, the officer returned to his cruiser to run the VIN on the truck.

Authorities say that's when Marler put the truck in reverse and slammed into the patrol unit, climbing over the hood with its rear tires. The officer’s dash-cam caught the impact and then malfunctions, but not before you hear the officer screaming at the suspect.

Marler had reportedly told family members that he had cancer and, if confronted by law enforcement, he was going to shoot it out because he was dying anyway.

