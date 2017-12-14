3 robbery suspects apprehended, Pleasant Grove Elementary off lockdown

A spokesperson with Jefferson County Schools said Pleasant Grove Elementary was briefly on a soft lockdown Thursday.

Police say a robbery occurred at the Hibbett Sports on Academy Drive.

The suspects fled, leading police on a chase to Pleasant Grove Road.

Pleasant Grove Elementary was put on soft lockdown while police searched for the robbery suspects.

Police located and apprehended the three suspects.

At least four police agencies assisted with the search.

