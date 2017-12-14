Columbus man missing since July was located in good health - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Columbus man missing since July was located in good health

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – Columbus police have located a man missing since July. 

Tyrese Cheatham, 18, was last seen by his mother in February 2016 in Columbus, GA and in July 2017 Chatham was photographed at a family gathering in Eufaula, AL before being found. 

Police say he was in good health. No other details are available at this time. 

