‘She-Ra’ reboot is bringing the Princess of Power to Netflix

Bush not only comments on what you’re seeing but also gives context from a player’s perspective

If you have yet to do your holiday shopping, you’re not exactly in the market for bad news about your gift lists

Were AirPods on your holiday wish list? You might have to take them off



By Stephanie Topacio Long



Before the Spice Girls’ girl power, there was She-Ra, and now the animated series is coming back. Netflix announced Wednesday, December 13, that it had teamed with DreamWorks Animation on six original series, all of which will premiere in 2018. She-Ra is one of the six, joined by shows inspired by DreamWorks films like Trolls and The Boss Baby, as well as others. It means we can look forward to seeing characters we already know and love like we’ve never seen them before.

Of the six series, She-Ra inspires by far the most nostalgia. The series was released in 1985 as a sister series to He-Man to target female viewers, and it lasted for two seasons and 93 episodes. With the series being backed by Mattel, She-Ra became a popular toy and the character has even apparently become a gay icon.

The She-Ra reboot comes from Noelle Stevenson, an author and executive producer whose past work includes the comic book series Lumberjanes and the webcomic Nimona. She will give us a “modern take” on the series, according to Netflix’s press release. The company promises “an epic and timely tale that celebrates female friendship and empowerment.” So far, the voice of She-Ra has not been announced, but the person who nabs the role will follow in the footsteps of Melendy Britt.

The other series don’t have the long history that She-Ra does, but they will be familiar to many viewers. DreamWorks Trolls: The Beat Goes On! continues following the characters seen in 2016’s Trolls, Poppy and Branch. They will have new adventures, this time voiced by Skylar Astin and Amanda Leighton instead of Justin Timberlake and Anna Kendrick. Meanwhile, The Baby Boss: Back in Business also adds a new chapter, taking Boss Baby and his brother, Tim, up the corporate ladder.

Turning to books for inspiration, DreamWorks Animation will bring author Dav Pilkey’s Captain Underpants to screen in The Epic Tales of Captain Underpants. The series will center on best friends George Beard and Harold Hutchins, who love comic books and making their principal’s life difficult. Another group of friends will be the focus of Harvey Street Kids; Audrey, Lotta, and Dot will get into adventures of their own while making sure their block stays wonderful.

Last but not least are DreamWorks Trollhunters, Parts 2 and 3. They will serve as follow-ups to the 2016 series that brought a regular kid into a hidden world. In the new chapters, we will see royal teenage aliens trying to hide from a dangerous dictator and more.

So far, DreamWorks Trolls: The Beat Goes On! is the only series to have its release date announced. The show will arrive on January 19, while the other series will follow over the course of 2018 and into 2019.

