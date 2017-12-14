Man shot in chest in Ensley - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Man shot in chest in Ensley

By Julie Rockett, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: WBRC Video) (Source: WBRC Video)
BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) -

Birmingham police tell WBRC a man was shot in the chest Thursday morning in Ensley.

The victim came to Spur Groceries in the 900 block of Pike Road, close to Oakland Cemetery, after he was shot in the 3900 block of Avenue I.

We will update this story when more information becomes available.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly