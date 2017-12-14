Man shot in chest in Ensley

Authorities say a Birmingham couple died Wednesday evening in a head-on collision that happened on Skyline Drive in Blount County.More >>
Birmingham police tell WBRC a man was shot in the chest Thursday morning in Ensley.More >>
It's a cold morning, but not as cold as it was at this time yesterday. Temperatures today are expected to warm into the mid-50s under mostly sunny skies.More >>
Bessemer police are looking for a man who drove a car through a fence and into a pool.More >>
The entire city of Woodstock can now sell alcohol after a close town vote.More >>
