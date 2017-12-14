FIRST ALERT: Scattered showers expected Sunday

It's a cold morning, but not as cold as it was at this time yesterday. Temperatures today are expected to warm into the mid-50s under mostly sunny skies.

Our winds shouldn't be as breezy today.

Tonight we are calling for mostly clear skies with lows near 32 and north winds around 5 mph.

A dry frontal boundary is forecast to move through tomorrow, but really not affecting us except to bring us cooler temperatures for Friday afternoon into Saturday morning.

Dry weather is forecast through the day on Saturday with highs near 56 and lows Saturday night near 42.

On Sunday a slow moving wet weather system is expected to move in giving us a chance of scattered rain showers for Sunday through Tuesday of next week. Some showers may even linger through the early morning hours of Wednesday for our southern counties.

Dry weather should close out our workweek next week, with another chance of showers in the works for next weekend.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.