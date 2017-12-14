Car crashes into pool in Bessemer; police looking for driver - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Car crashes into pool in Bessemer; police looking for driver

By Julie Rockett, Digital Content Producer
BESSEMER, AL (WBRC) -

Bessemer police are looking for a man who drove a car through a fence and into a pool.

The crash happened late Wednesday night at a home on Raimund Avenue.

The car also hit a utility police and caused a power outage in the neighborhood.

Police say a woman in the car took off, but was later caught and will be charged. 

