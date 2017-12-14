African-American vote key to Jones' victory; Will voting energy continue?

A ridge of high pressure will build briefly over the region today as a dry air mass remains in place, although we will see more clouds through the day.More >>
New information on a former Oneonta police officer facing new child sex charges after the department fired him back in August after being arrested for DUI.More >>
One of President Trump’s picks for district court judge is coming under fire for struggling to answer basic legal questions. Current Federal Election Commissioner Matthew Petersen now taking a lot of heat after being asked questions at a hearing on Capitol Hill.More >>
Congresswoman Terri Sewell met with Greene County Hospital administrators Friday evening to find ways to keep the medical center there open.More >>
Temperatures are falling quickly Friday night. It will be cold with overnight lows in the mid to upper 20s.More >>
