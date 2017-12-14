African-American vote key to Jones' victory; Will voting energy continue?

Exit polling shows how key a role African-Americans played in Alabama’s U.S. Senate special election on Tuesday.

They make up just 17% of the voters, but a CNN exit poll shows 98% of black women who voted cast their ballots for Doug Jones compared to just 2% for Roy Moore. There was a similar pattern amongst black men.

“It was very exciting,” said Doug Amison. “The polls were packed, it was a great atmosphere and we’re definitely excited about the outcome.”

Ayesha Chandler was excited, too. “I feel like my vote did count and it did make a difference,” Chandler says.

Richard Dickerson is a political consultant who's worked on dozens of presidential, U.S. Senate, gubernatorial and local campaigns.

He believes blacks turned out in large numbers Tuesday because they wanted to let the state know they understand their vote does make a difference.

“Black people voting two weeks before Santa. Christmas came early and I think that's a great thing,” Dickerson said with a smile.

But he feels there was also another huge reason so many showed up to cast their vote.

“I think it was also a message to Donald Trump, a very clear message. We’re not buying what you’re selling. We don’t like it. And we're calling you out and we can't get you, but we're getting your boy,” Dickerson says.

But is Jones' victory enough to change the tide to overcome a sentiment of apathy that's plagued the African-American community for years? Dickerson says only time will tell.

“This is an opportunity for Doug Jones and the Democratic party to build a relationship so we don’t have this ‘one and done—we run out 60 days before elections’, but to have an ongoing relationship where its nurtured and sought out trying to bring us in to be a part of it. That’s the opportunity,” he says.

Dickerson also issued a word of caution urging the Democratic party not to be so "giddy" in Jones' victory that they forget to nurture those relationships.

He says that's important to remember considering another important election (the governor's race) is coming up in June 2018.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.