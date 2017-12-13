All of Woodstock can soon sell alcohol after close vote

The entire city of Woodstock can now sell alcohol after a close town vote.

The Mayor of Woodstock said part of the city is in Tuscaloosa County and the other side is in Bibb County.

That's the part of town, that will in the very near future, allow businesses to sell alcohol too.

“I mean I'm not a big drinker but I don't care if you're going to sell it at my local Foodland. I would probably buy it for you know football games and things like that,” said Mom Jamie Lucas Mom.

Residents are already thinking of the possibilities that selling alcohol in all of Woodstock could bring.

“You know sit down and drink a beer while you’re watching the races and everything, you know I think it would be good and would bring extra people to come,” said Lucas.

Mom Jamie Lucas shared where she would like to see future alcohol sales generated in the city go towards.

“You know just a few extra things for kids to do possibly improve the school system a little bit,” said Lucas.

“Were working hard we like that small community field, were working hard to secure that on top of our business in our business district,” Woodstock Mayor Jeff Dodson.

Woodstock Mayor Jeff Dodson said the vote was tight, 100 people said no to selling alcohol and 120 were in favor of it.

“When we start selling alcohol in any format people worry about DUI's they worry about a maybe a bar coming up, they worry about these things,” said Dodson.

But Dodson doesn't suspect that will happen since four other establishments already sell alcohol on the Tuscaloosa County side of town and has worked out OK.

“Well I think we’re growing town you know revenue is starting to change it's going to change,” said Dodson.

Mayor Dodson said they will get with the state's ABC board to see what needs to be done next.

