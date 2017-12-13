Police trained on how to file federal charges for those with guns on Birmingham Housing Authority properties

The afternoon of July 9, gunfire interrupted a Sunday afternoon in the Kingston public housing community.

The spray of bullets took the life of 4-year-old Taleayah Stafford.

“We believe our public housing residents deserve to live in peace, not in fear,” says Jeff Gorley.

He’s head of public safety for the Birmingham Housing Authority.

He’s been on the job just six months and in that time, there have been at least three shootings on BHA properties. It can't continue, he says.

“We’re trying to make this across the board where crimes that occur in public housing--if people are caught with guns, we're going to have them charged federally, Gorely said Wednesday. “And the best way to do it is to collaborate with local, state and federal agencies.”

It spurred him to organize a training session that was held Wednesday.

Officials with the US Attorney's Office, ATF, and Jefferson County District Attorney's office hosted seminars for Birmingham police officers that patrol the housing communities.

The focus was how to pursue federal gun charges.

“We’re going to talk about search and seizure issues, right to compel, and fifth amendment,” Robert O. Posey explained.

He’s with the U.S. Attorney’s office and says one benefit of charging suspects at the federal level is that it’s usually a faster track to getting them off the streets.

“State court systems are backlogged. It may take years before a serious violent crime actually goes to trial. In federal court, we generally get them to trial in seventy days,” he says.

“And that will send a strong message to criminals to stay away from public housing and communities,” Gorley says.

