Aggressive campaigning more than likely led to Doug Jones victory

Senator-Elect Doug Jones is praising the efforts of the volunteers who spent countless hours on his campaign, especially just before election day. And many say that aggressive campaigning is what led to Jones' victory.

"I have one of the greatest political consultants in the world in Joe Trippi. I know you are tired of seeing my ads, but they were all Joe’s work,” Jones told supporters Tuesday night.

Jones says Trippi showed him the way. Trippi says they were on pins and needles as the results were coming in.

"I'm not going to lie to you, it was an emotional roller-coaster riding it out to that win,” Trippi said.

Trippi says the campaign's ground game in Alabama with knocking on hundreds of thousands of doors and calling over a million people really set them apart from the Moore camp. Trippi says they needed three things to happen in order to win: a tough Republican runoff that would turn some voters off, they needed people to write in someone other than Moore, and needed massive voter turnout with African Americans, women and young voters.

"Just shows you how any one of those things didn't quite pan out, it might have been a different night for us and for a little bit of time there an hour and a half or so it did look like we might be falling short,” Trippi said.

Trippi believes Jones message of working across party lines resonated with voters and could point to something we could see even more of in the future from other candidates.

"People are hungry for someone who's going to, forget about what party they are in, reach across the aisle, try to find common ground and get things done and that was the choice that Alabama made last night and I think both parties should hear it loud and clear,” Trippi added.

Trippi doesn't believe the sexual misconduct allegations against Moore played a critical role in their win. He says they did add a lot of volatility to the race.

The night before the vote, Trippi tells us their internal polls showed Jones with a one-point lead over Moore.

