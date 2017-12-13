Birmingham couple killed in head-on collision in Blount County - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Birmingham couple killed in head-on collision in Blount County

(Source: Reshad Hudson/WBRC) (Source: Reshad Hudson/WBRC)
BLOUNT COUNTY, AL (WBRC) -

Authorities say a Birmingham couple died Wednesday evening in a head-on collision that happened on Skyline Drive  in Blount County.

James Kenneth Sims, 72, and his wife Dorothy died when the 2005 Dodge Dakota they were in collided with a 2002 Cadillac Seville driven by Jacob Chase Doyle, 21, of Hayden.

Alabama State Troopers say Sims and his wife were not wearing their seatbelt and were pronounced dead at the scene.

Doyle was airlifted to UAB Hospital in Birmingham. Authorities have not released his condition.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly