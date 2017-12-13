Authorities say two people are dead after head-on collision in B - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Authorities say two people are dead after head-on collision in Blount County

Authorities confirm two people died Wednesday evening in a head-on collision that happened on Skyline Drive late Wednesday evening in Blount County.

Few details are available about the incident, but we understand at least one additional person was taken by ambulance to an area hospital for treatment.

