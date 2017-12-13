An arrest in Highlands shows the importance of 'see something, say something'

A big arrest over the weekend in Birmingham's Highland Park neighborhood. Police found a man driving an SUV with multiple weapons, drugs, and bullet proof vests...they could make the arrest thanks to one citizen.

It really goes to show the importance of neighborhood watch programs and apps like Next Door. But Lt. Sean Edwards with Birmingham Police Department wants to encourage citizens to not just post suspicious behavior in the app, but to also call them.

Highlands is normally a quiet area, but over the weekend officers say they arrested a man on the corner of 27th and Caldwell. "We found several firearms we found some narcotics we found some bullet proof vests that this person was possibly had a plan or something that they intended to do and so we were able to interrupt that," Lt. Edwards explains.

He says they could make that arrest all thanks to a citizen making a simple phone call to report suspicious behavior.

"I believe that prevented a really serious crime from happening. So, we say kudos to all our citizens that got involved. It is very helpful to us I believe or neighbors and our citizens in our city are our greatest partners especially when it comes to preventing crime," Lt. Edwards states.

We all know that police cannot be in all neighbors at once but Lt. Edwards says through the eyes of neighbors they can be and he encourages everyone...if you see something, say something.

"We've had citizens say from time to time that they don't want to alarm the police or call them but I will say our officers receive a salary for you to call them so always know that you are not bothering police,” he explains.

Police are looking for details when you call in those reports. Be as specific as possible when describing the person, the vehicle they are driving and anything else that may help, even photos or videos if it's safe to do so.

