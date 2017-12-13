Birmingham Fire crews battle Wednesday night house fire

According to the Birmingham Fire Department, crews have responded to the scene of a house fire in the 6400 block of 1st Avenue South.

No additional details are currently available. We'll update this story as more information is available.

Crews on scene of boarding home fire, 6400 bock 1st Ave S, preparing for interior attack. — Birmingham Fire (@bham_fire) December 14, 2017

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.