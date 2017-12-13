University of Alabama hires Golding as defensive assistant

The University of Alabama has announced the hiring of Pete Golding as a defensive assistant for the Crimson Tide in 2018.

Golding will join the assistant coaching staff in January. He comes to Tuscaloosa from the University of Texas at San Antonio where he served as their defensive coordinator for the last two years.

According to his bio, Golding helped lead UTSA to six wins and its first ever bowl game, the 2016 Gildan New Mexico Bowl. His defense set several school records that year, including tackles, tackles for loss, sacks, and QB hurries.

He joined UTSA after a two year stop as an assistant coach at Southern Miss where he coached safeties. Prior to that, he spent two seasons at Southeastern Louisiana.

“We are pleased to have Pete and his family join our staff at Alabama,” Head Coach Nick Saban said. “Pete is an exciting young coach, who has an outstanding reputation as both a teacher and recruiter. He will be a great fit in our organization with his knowledge of the game and his ability to relate to student-athletes. We are thrilled to welcome Pete and his family to Alabama.”

Golding is a native of Hammond, Louisiana. He graduated from Delta State with a business degree.

