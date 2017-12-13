Hoover schools finish year with large surplus

The Hoover school system finished the 2017 fiscal year with a $27 million surplus. This comes after several years of operating with a deficit budget.

Even for this year, leaders were expecting to operate on an almost $2 million deficit, but careful spending and unpredicted income changed that.

The school system received $11 million from the sale of the old Berry High School campus. It also got $9.1 million from Jefferson County sales tax. Both of those are one time payments.

"Parents should view this as we're heading in the right direction. We still have to be thoughtful and wise in our spending," said Chief Financial Officer Tina Hancock. "We cannot just go out and say yay we have all this money so lets do all those things. We are trying to make some things happen with capital projects that are needed."

That includes everything from a new career center at the former Riverchase Middle School campus to a new band room at Hoover High School.

