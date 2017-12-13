Vestavia Hills school board approves new restructuring plan, superintendent finalists announced

The Vestavia Hills City School board unanimously approved a new student restructuring plan Wednesday night.

The new plan replaces one that was previously approved by the board back in April.

However, in July talks began with Jefferson County school leaders about buying the Gresham Elementary campus from the county. That move made the board rethink the restructuring plan.

Highlights of the new plan:

*Vestavia Hills High School becomes a grade 10-12 campus

*Pizitz Middle School's current campus will be used as an extension of the high school where 9th graders will be housed

*Current Pizitz Middle School faculty and future students will move to the old Berry High School campus

*Gresham Elementary campus becomes a K-5 campus

*All other elementary schools stay K-5

Board members are making the move because enrollment continues to grow across the district.

The plan will go into effect in the 2019-2020 school year, assuming it is approved by the federal court.

Also Wednesday night, the board found out the finalists for their open superintendent position. Two finalists are from out of state, and two are local.

*Dr. Patrick Martin - Superintendent Gardendale City Schools

*Dr. Michael Todd Freeman - Superintendent Sylacauga City Schools

*Dr. Ronnie Dotson - Superintendent Carter County Schools - Kentucky

*Dr. Shaun Whiteman - Superintendent Marysville Community Schools - Michigan

