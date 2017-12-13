Moore camp not giving up yet after Tuesday's election loss

Roy Moore is still not throwing in the towel just yet to Doug Jones after Jones won the special election for the U.S. Senate on Tuesday.

"May God bless you. It's not over and it's going to take some time," Moore said.

On Tuesday night, Moore supporters were shocked their candidate lost the special election to Doug Jones. Moore told them despite Jones’ victory, the race was not over.

The state has to certify overseas military ballots and provisional ballots have to be checked.

Over at Alabama's Morning News on WERC radio, Jeff Nysewander - known as JT - says Moore supporters were upset with the loss, but he doesn't think that is going to change.

"I personally think Doug Jones has won this election. I don't think a recount is going to bring any new and unveil a different outcome from the race," Nysewander said.

Former state lawmaker Scott Beason, now a conservative talk radio host at WYDE, says attorneys for Moore could look at absentee ballots hoping to find some cases of fraud, but that is very hard to prove and may not make up the deficit with Jones.

"He should look at every option, but 20,000 is a lot. I think you would see a concession relatively soon. It may take a couple of days, but pretty soon," Beason said.

Nysewander believes Moore could take a shot at governor next year. Beason said after this bitter fight and those allegations, it took a toll on the Moore family. Beason says he wouldn't be surprised if Moore retired.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.