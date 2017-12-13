Moore supporters unhappy with write-in votes in Tuesday's election

Moore supporters are not happy with the almost 22,000 write-in votes that may have cost Roy Moore the U.S. Senate seat nomination on Tuesday.

After allegations of inappropriate sexual behavior developed against Moore from women in Gadsden some 30 years ago, Alabama Senator Richard Shelby announced he would not be able to vote for Moore. "I don't know. It’s a devastating nasty story. If that is true, I don’t believe there is any place for him in the U.S. Senate," Shelby said.

Shelby says he wrote in another Republican candidate.

On WERC's Alabama Morning News with JT, Jeff Nysewander says Moore supporters blasted Shelby. "What happened here, we woke up with two Democratic senators. Who would think that would happen? Senator Shelby encouraging people to write-in," Nysewander said.

Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill says work is starting Wednesday to validate some of those write-in votes. "Beginning today and continuing through Friday, local probate judges in each one of the counties will evaluate which one of those people that received that write-in vote was eligible to receive that write-in vote," Merrill said.

Merrill said write-in votes have to be an actual person and someone who is eligible to serve in office. Certification may be expected to come to an end later this month or early January.

