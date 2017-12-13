Maddox, Cobb say Jones win gives AL Democrats hope

The entire city of Woodstock can now sell alcohol after a close town vote.More >>
The afternoon of July 9, gunfire interrupted a Sunday afternoon in the Kingston public housing community. The spray of bullets took the life of 4-year-old Taleayah Stafford.More >>
A big arrest over the weekend in Birmingham's Highland Park neighborhood. Police found a man driving an SUV with multiple weapons, drugs, and bullet proof vests...they could make the arrest thanks to one citizen.More >>
Senator-Elect Doug Jones is praising the efforts of the volunteers who spent countless hours on his campaign, especially just before election day. And many say that aggressive campaigning is what led to Jones' victory.More >>
Authorities confirm two people died Wednesday evening in a head-on collision that happened on Skyline Drive late Wednesday evening in Blount County.More >>
