Maddox, Cobb say Jones win gives AL Democrats hope

Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox and former Alabama Supreme Court Chief Justice Sue Bell Cobb believe Doug Jones' Alabama Senate race victory gives Democrats hope and a path to victory in future elections.

"We've got to get to the point where we're going to move Alabama forward where it's about ideas and not ideology," Maddox said Wednesday.

Maddox, who's running for Governor in 2018, says he and other Democrats feel emboldened that Jones has created a successful strategy others can follow successfully in Alabama.

Sue Bell Cobb, who is also running for governor as a Democrat, thinks Alabama voters are now evenly divided.

"No one can win, no Republican or Democrat can win just with their votes. Alabama is now divided a third, a third, a third. A third Democrat, a third independent, a third Republican," Cobb explained.

Maddox believes Doug Jones' victory signaled voters are more interested in policies political parties.

"Winning gives us unbelievable momentum now. Continues the conversation how to move Alabama forward," according to Maddox.

He admitted he's considering bringing on people from Jones' campaign for senator to help him run for Governor.

