Movies on the River coming to Tuscaloosa Amphitheater

Holidays on the River has been ongoing at Tuscaloosa's Amphitheater since the week of Thanksgiving.

But the city is now offering more than ice skating to get people to come there.

Next Wednesday is Movies on the River night.

Folks can get into the Amphitheater for free and watch the Polar Express on a projection screen set up behind the ice rink at the amphitheater.

People can still ice skate, but instead of the normal $15 fee you can skate for $10.

Michelle Smart, Community Engagement Manager for the city of Tuscaloosa, explained why they thinks this well go over well with families.

"Just to kick off the holiday season. The kids are excited by getting out of school. We're going to have a movie playing as well and that's this Wednesday," Smart said.

That Wednesday night Movies on the River specials run from 2p to 9p next Wednesday.

For information and a schedule of free movie night, you can go to www.holidaysontheriver.com

