JeffCo Sheriff's to offer safety training for churches

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office has begun offering safety awareness training to churches around the county.
The first training class, which includes active shooter training, was held Tuesday night at Enon Baptist Church in Morris.
The next class will be at Briarwood Presbyterian in early January.
If your church is interested in hosting a training session, you can contact the Jefferson County Sheriff's Training Academy at 205-849-5246.
