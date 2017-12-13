Baby bed recalled

A baby bed has been recalled after the mattress failed to meet the federal flammability standards.

Dream on Me recalled the crib and toddler bed mattress on Tuesday, December 12.

The beds reportedly present a fire hazard.

They come in a variety of prints and colors. The recall number for the mattresses is 18-058.

You can find the model number and date of manufacture on a tag on the top center of the mattress.

More details about the recall are available at the following link:

https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2018/Dream-On-Me-Recalls-Crib-Toddler-Bed-Mattresses-Due-to-Violation-of-Federal-Mattress-Flammability-Standard

