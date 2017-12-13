LSU back at practice, focus turns to Notre Dame

LSU went back to work this week in preparation for the Citrus Bowl against Notre Dame. A win would be nice, but this is also a chance to get some freshman playing time to get ready for 2018. Well it'll come in practice only.

"Those guys will get more reps. So I'll give them a couple of more reps at the end of a team period. It's sending the wrong message to our football team. It's all focus on winning the game. Exactly what we did last year," said LSU Head Coach Ed Orgeron.

One of the Tigers stars players in last year's Citrus Bowl, Arden Key, might not repeat his feat this year in Orlando.

"Arden is questionable. He hasn't come around like I thought he was going to come around. He's questionable right now, he's not practicing. He's questionable, and that's all I know about it," said Orgeron.

Early signing period goes next Wednesday-Friday. Add in the holidays, and this could be a rough time for Coach O's waistline.

"You know I like it myself. Especially when I go to one home and there's gumbo with potato salad. Then the next home was the best red beans and rice, fried chicken, and cornbread I've had in a long time. I need bigger pants, but beside that it's going to be fun. But I like it, I enjoy it. Early signing period is going to be an advantage for us. We might sign 15-20 guys. Then we can zero in on the last five," said Orgeron.

LSU plays Notre Dame in the Citrus Bowl on New Year's Day.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.