Giant Panda makes prediction in AU, UCF Peach Bowl game

Forget the stats. Forget the number of games won. Forget the power players. Forget the coaches. Now, how do you determine who wins when Auburn and Central Florida meet in Atlanta for the Peach Bowl?

You bring in the bear. Not that bear. He was at Alabama, which won't be in this game.

No, you turn to Yang Yang at Zoo Atlanta for the most accurate prediction available.

The 20-year-old Giant Panda wandered up to two boxes painted with the logos of the Auburn Tigers and undefeated UCF Knights, which will meet at Mercedes Benz Stadium on Jan. 1, 2018.

This will be the second year he's made his pick and currently has a perfect 1-0 record.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.