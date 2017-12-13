FIRST ALERT: Rain returns late weekend

We'll see plenty of sunshine over the next few days and cool temperatures. We will escape the rain until at least late Saturday night or Sunday. While there is no severe or winter weather in the forecast, the pattern does look wet at least through Sunday and Monday. It is possible we could see some periods of heavy rainfall.

For Wednesday night, we'll see clear skies and cold temperatures. With dewpoints in the teens, it is likely overnight lows will range from 28 to 31 degrees. Mostly sunny skies are in the forecast Thursday with highs around 56 degrees.

Friday will be a bit cooler with highs in the 40s across the area. Overnight lows will fall into the upper 20s. Expect sunshine to continue through the weekend. Highs Saturday will reach around 59 degrees.

First Alert: Big changes are coming for late weekend. We'll see clouds increasing on Saturday evening. It is possible we could see a few showers across the area after midnight. Overnight lows will fall into the lower 40s.

Sunday looks wet with periods of rain through the day. Some of the rain will begin early Sunday with rainfall spreading from west to east through the day. The forecast looks wet on Monday as well with highs in the upper 50s. It is possible we could see some lingering showers on Tuesday with drier weather expected Wednesday and Thursday.

