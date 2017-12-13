WalletHub: Birmingham named one of 2017's neediest cities

According to a study conducted by WalletHub, Birmingham is ranked as the 14th neediest city in the United States.

The study compared more than 180 U.S. cities across 25 key metrics to determine where Americans are most economically disadvantaged.

Data ranges from child poverty to food insecurity to number of uninsured, to name a few.

The two key dimensions used were “Economic Well-Being” and “Health & Safety.”

Here are the top 15 neediest cities ranked by WalletHub:

Neediest Cities

1. Detroit, MI 2. Cleveland, OH 3. Newark, NJ 4. Memphis, TN 5. Jackson, MS 6. Atlanta, GA 7. Fresno, CA 8. Los Angeles, CA 9. St. Louis, MO 10. Indianapolis, IN 11. Gulfport, MS 12. Philadelphia, PA 13. Brownsville, TX 14. Birmingham, AL 15. Little Rock, AR

Follow this link to see the full study from WalletHub.

