Third UGA football player arrested since SEC Championship victory

A University of Georgia football player was arrested Tuesday night. This is the third arrest of a player since the team defeated Auburn in the SEC Championship, December 2.

Freshman defensive back Latavious Brini was arrested on a felony charge of forgery in the first degree. He was released Tuesday night from the Athens-Clarke County Jail on a $5,700 bond.

Brini suffered a hamstring injury during preseason and has not played in any games. He would be eligible for a redshirt at the end of the season.

Linebacker Natrez Patrick and wide receiver Jayson Stanley were both arrested the night of the game in Barrow County. Patrick was arrested on a misdemeanor marijuana charge and Stanley on a marijuana, DUI and speeding charges.

