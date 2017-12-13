1 dead in officer-involved shooting in Marion Co. - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

1 dead in officer-involved shooting in Marion Co.

By Julie Rockett, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: Raycom Images) (Source: Raycom Images)
MARION COUNTY, AL (WBRC) -

One person is dead following an officer-involved shooting in Marion County.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office and the Hamilton Police Department went to a home on Reese Road in Hamilton Tuesday night to perform a welfare check on a  person possibly in distress.

At some point. a confrontation with an armed person began and an officer shot and killed the person.

The State Bureau of Investigation is handling this case.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly