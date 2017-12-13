1 dead in officer-involved shooting in Marion Co.

One person is dead following an officer-involved shooting in Marion County.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office and the Hamilton Police Department went to a home on Reese Road in Hamilton Tuesday night to perform a welfare check on a person possibly in distress.

At some point. a confrontation with an armed person began and an officer shot and killed the person.

The State Bureau of Investigation is handling this case.

