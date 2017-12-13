Jill: A nice day overall, just a touch cooler than normal

Blue skies and slightly cooler than normal temperatures are on tap today and the breeze will make it feel a little cooler. Tonight, it will be clear and cold for those going outside to view the Geminid Meteor Shower. You’ll be able to see some after 9 p.m. to the east but the best viewing overhead is after 2 a.m. Temperatures fall back into the 30s.



Temperatures start off around the freezing mark on Thursday morning and rise to normal levels during the afternoon hours. We will see a few clouds move in as our next cool front approaches.



The front will be moisture starved and only d rop temperatures some 5-10 degrees by Friday.



The weekend starts off chilly and in the 20s and then temperatures will be closer to normal on Saturday afternoon. Overall, it looks nice for attending a Christmas Parade or getting some yard work completed.



Our next rainmaker arrives on Sunday and temperatures this time around will be well above freezing and there is no threat of wintry precipitation. Long range data differs on the timing of rain and whether or not it will be a short-lived event or whether it will linger through Tuesday. For now, we will keep the chance of rain into early next week but expect this forecast to continue to change as data becomes more aligned.



