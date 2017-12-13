Tasting history while covering it

Hundreds of media crews crammed into Roy Moore's campaign watch party at the RSA activities center in Montgomery. All slamming to be live for their shows, tweeting and sending Facebook live reports. Many arrived at lunch time, and by 630 they were starving.

That's where Chris' hot dogs stepped in. Founded in 1917, it's the oldest family run restaurant in the city- and is just a few steps from the state Capitol.

On this old night night, well cold for Alabama, the tiny hole in the wall, is packed with news people. From DC, New York, even Canada. The menu is simple, with hot dogs burgers and fries, and of course sweet tea. Five dollars will get you a meal.

Behind the counter is Randy Katechis, making sure everyone's glasses are full and their fries are hot. He proudly tells the out of town strangers about the restaurant his grandfather ran.

"Martin Luther king ate here. Hank Williams ate here after a long night, he threw up right here" says Randy pointing to a spot behind the media crews.

"Were the oldest restaurant in Montgomery. We've seen it all." Says Randy. His brother Gus runs the place now. His family has served presidents, including Franklin D. Roosevelt (who would ask for a box of hot dogs to take with him when his train stopped at Union Station), Elvis Presley, Clark Gable and every Alabama governor since 1917.

The place starts to clear as the polls begin to close. "We will be here to take care of you, and the media and politicians to come" Randy says with a smile.

