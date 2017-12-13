Banana Pudding Pie

Ingredients:

1 box Yellow cake mix

1.25 cups water

3 eggs

1 cup canola oil

1 splash heavy cream or half n half

1/2 cup dry vanilla pudding

Mix. Then fold in 1 bag of crushed vanilla wafers.

Spray a cake pan with pan spray and fold in mixture.

Bake @ 350 for 25 - 30 minutes



2 packs Vanilla Pudding, prepared according to package directions

1 pint heavy whipping cream, whipped with 1/2 tsp pure vanilla extract and 1/2 cup sugar

6 Ripe Bananas, sliced

1 cup Dried Cranberries

1 cup of your favorite Granola



Cut cake into cubes and place in the bottom of a 9x13

Casserole dish. Cover with vanilla pudding and smooth out in one layer. Cover with sliced bananas in one layer. Cover with whipped cream and smooth out. Sprinkle cranberries & granola over the whipped cream.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.