Banana Pudding Pie

Ingredients:
1 box Yellow cake mix
1.25 cups water
3 eggs
1 cup canola oil
1 splash heavy cream or half n half
1/2 cup dry vanilla pudding
Mix. Then fold in 1 bag of crushed vanilla wafers.
Spray a cake pan with pan spray and fold in mixture.
Bake @ 350 for 25 - 30 minutes
2 packs Vanilla Pudding, prepared according to package directions
1 pint heavy whipping cream, whipped with 1/2 tsp pure vanilla extract and 1/2 cup sugar
6 Ripe Bananas, sliced
1 cup Dried Cranberries
1 cup of your favorite Granola
Cut cake into cubes and place in the bottom of a 9x13
Casserole dish. Cover with vanilla pudding and smooth out in one layer. Cover with sliced bananas in one layer. Cover with whipped cream and smooth out. Sprinkle cranberries & granola over the whipped cream.
