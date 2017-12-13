JeffCo judge Alan King to run again

Jefferson County’s longtime Jefferson County Judge Alan King is not retiring from office just yet. King announced back in September he was not running again.

But, today King has changed his mind and will seek another term. King was first elected in 2000 as Jefferson County Probate Judge. His current term ends in January of 2019.

During his time on the bench, King has experienced controversial issues such as being at odds with Chief Justice Roy Moore over the same-sex marriage issue and he also opposed President Trump’s travel ban. King is a 65-year-old Democrat.

