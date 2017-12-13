Interest rates remain the same for the first quarter of 2018 - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Interest rates remain the same for the first quarter of 2018

© iStockphoto / Thinkstock © iStockphoto / Thinkstock

From IRS.gov

WASHINGTON ? The Internal Revenue Service today announced that interest rates will remain the same for the calendar quarter beginning Jan. 1, 2018. The rates will be: 
 

four (4) percent for overpayments [three (3) percent in the case of a corporation];

1 and one-half (1.5) percent for the portion of a corporate overpayment exceeding $10,000;

four (4) percent for underpayments; and

six (6) percent for large corporate underpayments.

Under the Internal Revenue Code, the rate of interest is determined on a quarterly basis. For taxpayers other than corporations, the overpayment and underpayment rate is the federal short-term rate plus 3 percentage points. 

Generally, in the case of a corporation, the underpayment rate is the federal short-term rate plus 3 percentage points and the overpayment rate is the federal short-term rate plus 2 percentage points. The rate for large corporate underpayments is the federal short-term rate plus 5 percentage points. The rate on the portion of a corporate overpayment of tax exceeding $10,000 for a taxable period is the federal short-term rate plus one-half (0.5) of a percentage point.

The interest rates announced today are computed from the federal short-term rate determined during Oct. 2017 to take effect Nov. 1, 2017, based on daily compounding.

Revenue Ruling 2017-25, announcing the rates of interest, is attached and will appear in Internal Revenue Bulletin 2017-52, dated Dec. 26, 2017. 

Remember that all of the web page addresses for the official IRS website, IRS.gov, begin with http://www.irs.gov. Don' t be confused or misled by Internet sites that end in .com, .net, .org or other designations instead of .gov. The address of the official IRS governmental Web site is http://www.irs.gov/.

*DISCLAIMER*: The information contained in or provided through this site section is intended for general consumer understanding and education only and is not intended to be and is not a substitute for professional advice. Use of this site section and any information contained on or provided through this site section is at your own risk and any information contained on or provided through this site section is provided on an "as is" basis without any representations or warranties.
INFORMATIONAL DISCLAIMER The information contained on or provided through this site is intended for general consumer understanding and education only and is not intended to be and is not a substitute for professional financial or accounting advice. Always seek the advice of your accountant or other qualified personal finance advisor for answers to any related questions you may have. Use of this site and any information contained on or provided through this site is at your own risk and any information contained on or provided through this site is provided on an "as is" basis without any representations or warranties.
Powered by Frankly