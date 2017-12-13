Mickey: A frigid start to Wednesday

Democrat Doug Jones has been declared winner of Alabama's open U.S. Senate seat after a contentious race against Republican Roy Moore.More >>
Democrat Doug Jones has been declared winner of Alabama's open U.S. Senate seat after a contentious race against Republican Roy Moore.More >>
We begin Wednesday with a new round of frigid temperatures. The winds from that breezy front that came through yesterday finally subsided, skies cleared and we started out this morning with temps in the 20s to low 30s.More >>
We begin Wednesday with a new round of frigid temperatures. The winds from that breezy front that came through yesterday finally subsided, skies cleared and we started out this morning with temps in the 20s to low 30s.More >>
Get up to the minute results for the U.S. Senate Special Election.More >>
Get up to the minute results for the U.S. Senate Special Election.More >>
Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox has asked state legislators to consider another way to deal with people caught with small amounts of marijuana other than arresting them.More >>
Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox has asked state legislators to consider another way to deal with people caught with small amounts of marijuana other than arresting them.More >>
Tuscaloosa County School board member Rev. Schmitt Moore felt good about the board's decision Monday to approve Ward Scott Architecture as the architect of the new school and Hall-Taylor Construction as the project manager for a new school in Northport.More >>
Tuscaloosa County School board member Rev. Schmitt Moore felt good about the board's decision Monday to approve Ward Scott Architecture as the architect of the new school and Hall-Taylor Construction as the project manager for a new school in Northport.More >>