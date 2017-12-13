Mickey: A frigid start to Wednesday

We begin Wednesday with a new round of frigid temperatures. The winds from that breezy front that came through yesterday finally subsided, skies cleared and we started out this morning with temps in the 20s to low 30s.

Look for mostly sunny skies today with highs in the low 50s and winds picking up speeds to about 10-15 mph.

Dry weather should continue through Saturday, with mostly clear to partly cloudy skies.

Our model data has been a bit fickle the past few days regarding when our next wet weather system arrives. The latest model runs show Sunday as being the best bet for getting wet. But the system could be slow to clear our area, with showers lingering Monday into Tuesday of next week.

Long range models show dry weather for the remainder of next week, with another chance of showers by next weekend.

