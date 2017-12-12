Leaders move forward with plans for new school in Northport

Tuscaloosa County School board member Rev. Schmitt Moore felt good about the board's decision Monday to approve Ward Scott Architecture as the architect of the new school and Hall-Taylor Construction as the project manager for a new school in Northport.

"We are excited about the decision to build the new school in Northport," Moore said Tuesday.

The $24 million school will hold around 700 fifth and sixth graders once it's completed in 2020.

"Our schools in the Northport area are overcrowded. There's some traffic situations there," Moore added.

Some parents wanting a new school for the area complained it should serve more than just kids in two grades.

Tiffany Walker just wants more space for her two school children.

"A new school will be good in the Northport Community because the schools are old and need some rebuilding as well. But I don't think they should close the schools they have now. They should add a school," Walked explained.

Moore said the school board trusted the Superintendent Walter Davie's plan to improve the education system in Northport.

"Our Superintendent has really weighed the situation out and he's made recommendations that we believe will best serve our students in that area," Moore went on to say.

School board members hope to decide on a location for the new school after the results from a traffic study near Tuscaloosa County High School are released in January.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.