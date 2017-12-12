J-P: Another shot of cold air coming

Temperatures warmed into the lower 50s Tuesday afternoon with just a few clouds. A reinforcing cold front is tracking toward the state. This will be another surge of cold temperatures tonight. Expect overnight lows to fall into the mid to upper 20s. The forecast will remain dry.

Expect sunshine to continue for Wednesday through Friday. Temperatures during the afternoon will reach the lower 50s. By Thursday, we'll see high in the upper 50s.

The temperatures will be slightly cooler Friday with highs in the upper 40s. We'll see a few clouds across the area.

Saturday should be mostly sunny with temperatures in the mid 50s. We can expect some scattered showers on Sunday with highs in the upper 50s. There is a better chance for more widespread rain Sunday evening. Expect the spotty showers to continue through Monday.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.