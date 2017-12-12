ESPN previews Outback Bowl with Michigan, Mississippi State

Gamecock fans across the Palmetto State have been excited about the team’s upcoming trip to the Outback Bowl.

However, ESPN recently provided a breakdown of a team that’s not playing in that game. In a recent broadcast of the Capital One Bowl Mania show, analysts from the “Worldwide Leader in Sports” gave their take on Mississippi State and what the Bulldogs need to do to beat Michigan.

ESPN just had a breakdown of Mississippi State playing in the Outback Bowl against Michigan. One problem? South Carolina is in it. https://t.co/9ZSNQ0jPQi — Joe Wright (@Sctvman) December 11, 2017

Oops.

While the show’s lower third has the two teams named correctly, the error wasn’t hard to miss. However, this isn’t the first time South Carolina has been subbed out of the Outback Bowl this year.

Shortly after the announcement was made, ESPN posted a graphic pitting Michigan against South Carolina State with the wrong date and time for the big game.

