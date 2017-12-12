Homeland season 7 trailer pits Carrie Mathison vs. the President!

Actor and comedian T.J. Miller has been accused of sexual assault in a disturbing Daily Beast report published Tuesday.

When Emmy-nominated comedy series Grace and Frankie returns for its fourth season in January, it will have a hilarious new guest star: Lisa Kudrow

Home for the holidays and not sure what to watch? TV Guide's Editor-in-Chief Mickey O'Connor has a few suggestions. Here's what you should stream this weekend.

For those of you still trying to wrap your head around the enigmatic time-traveling drama Dark, there's some good news ahead.

Carrie (Claire Danes) is back, and this time, she's ready to take on the president herself.

Showtime has released the first trailer for the seventh season of Homeland, and it's just as action-packed and conspiracy-riddled as we've come to expect from this high-octane series.

Following the events of Season 6, Carrie is battling back against President Keane (Elizabeth Marvel) after her controversial detention of intelligence community officers, but there's a twist: Saul Berenson (Mandy Patinkin), who was among the detained, has been tapped by Keane for a prominent position at the White House. Will Saul get caught in the crossfire as Carrie goes about taking down the Keane administration?

Homeland will return to Showtime on Sunday, February 11th at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

